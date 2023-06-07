16 labourers wounded in Kathua road accident

Jammu, June 7: At least sixteen labourers were wounded in Kathua district in a collision between two vehicles on Jammu-Pathankot Highway Wednesday morning.
As per official statistics quoted in reports, during the first four months of 2023, 200 people lost their lives in 1800 road accidents across J&K. Out of them, 150 people died and 1000 were injured in 850 accidents in Jammu province during this period.
With regard to today’s accident, officials said that a pickup Mahindra truck bearing registration number JK08D8649 was hit by a speedy truck bearing registration number PB06AU-5137 at Logate Morh in Kathua leaving 16 labourers wounded, three of them critically.
“One pregnant woman and a child are among the wounded people. The child has been wounded badly,” said hospital officials. These wounded labourers were going for construction work.
“The Mahindra pickup truck, carrying labourers besides a construction material pixar machine, was on its way to the construction work, when the truck hit it,” said the sources. “The injured were evacuated and shifted to the district hospital Kathua. Police have started an investigation with the registration of a case in the matter,” officials said. As per statistics, Jammu district registered the highest number of deaths i.e., 65 in 376 accidents, followed by Kathua district with 36 deaths between January to April this year.