16 labourers wounded in Kathua road accident

As per official statistics quoted in reports, during the first four months of 2023, 200 people lost their lives in 1800 road accidents across J&K. Out of them, 150 people died and 1000 were injured in 850 accidents in Jammu province during this period.

With regard to today’s accident, officials said that a pickup Mahindra truck bearing registration number JK08D8649 was hit by a speedy truck bearing registration number PB06AU-5137 at Logate Morh in Kathua leaving 16 labourers wounded, three of them critically.