16 labourers injured in Kathua road mishap

“One pregnant woman and a child are among the injured people. The child has been injured badly,” said health officials.

These injured labourers were going for construction work.

“The Mahindra pickup truck with a construction material pixar machine was going on the way to the construction work site with the labourers, when the truck hit them,” said the sources.

The injured were evacuated and shifted to the district hospital Kathua. Police have started an investigation with the registration of a case in the matter.