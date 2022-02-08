17 J&K cadre IPS officers being promoted

Official sources said two IPS officers will be promoted to the rank of director general of police (DGP). These are Hemant Kumar Lohia and Pankaj Saxena. Both of them belong to the J&K cadre and are presently on central deputation.

Four IGPs will get the higher rank of additional DGPs. These include Alok Kumar, Viplav Kumar Choudhary, Vijay Kumar and Garib Dass. Of these, Viplav Kumar is on deputation to NIA. All of these are direct recruits of the 1997 batch of IPS.

Five DIGs being promoted as IGPs include Uttam Chand, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Keshav Ram, Atul Kumar Goel and Bhim Sen Tuti.