17 leaders including Tara Chand, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed re-join Congress

“It’s a homecoming for us,” stated these leaders in a press conference after they rejoined the party at the Congress headquarter in the union capital in the presence of MP Rajya Sabha and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, MP and in-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil; JKPCC president Vikar Rasool and working president Raman Bhalla among others.

Besides Tara Chand and Peerzada, prominent among those returned to the Congress fold today also included senior leaders Balwan Singh, advocate Muzaffar Parray, Jammu Bar Association president Mohinder Bhardwaj, Narendra Sharma and Naresh Sharma.