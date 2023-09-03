17 police personnel, three women-detainees injured as bus rams into army vehicle in Ramban

They said that the bus, on the way from Srinagar’s central jail to Bhadrewah jail, rammed into the army vehicle, which was proceeding ahead of it, near T2 Tunnel Marog Ramban. Among the police personnel include women constables, they added. GNS reported that all the injured including women detainees have been shifted to district hospital Ramban.

SHO Ramban Nahiem ul Haq confirmed the accident and said that the condition of all the injured people is stated to be stable. “All of them have minor injuries,” he said. A case has been registered and further investigation taken up, he added.