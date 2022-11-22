170 out of 300 terrorists active in J&K unidentified: GoC Northern Command

Poonch, Nov 22: The northern army commander, Lieutenant General Upendera Dwivedi Tuesday said that the total number of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir is over 300 that includes 82 foreign militants and 53 locals while 170 are listed as unidentified by army.

Addressing a press conference in Poonch on the occasion of Poonch Link-up Day, General officer Commanding-in-Chief northern command Lieutenant General Upendera Dwivedi said that figures available with the army suggest that there are 300 terrorists active in J&K including the Rajouri-Poonch area.

“There are 82 foreign and 53 local terrorists active in J&K. Worrisome is that there are almost 170 unidentified terrorists listed with the army who are tasked to conduct criminal activities,” news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported him saying.

