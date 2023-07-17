171 Inspectors, incharge DySPs promoted

Jammu, July 17: The government Monday ordered the regularisation and promotion of 171 Inspectors and incharge Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) as DySPs.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the regularization/promotion of these Inspectors/in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police as Deputy Superintendents of Police, Level-8 (47600-151100) in the pay matrix, with effect from the mentioned date,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) home Raj Kumar Goyal.
The officers regularised or promoted included Daljit Singh; Kuldeep Handoo; Akshay Khajuria; Sajad Hussain; Anil Sagar; Farooq Ahmad; Mujahid Nazir; Ab Hamid; K Sunil Kumar; Jatinder Singh; Jagpal Sharma; Ashok Kumar and Sushil Kumar. All these officers have been regularised or promoted with effect from April 28, 2022.
The regularisation/promotion of officer Mehmood Qadir will have an effect from April 28, 2022 to April 30, 2023. Officers Sunil Singh; Jigmat Dorjey; Sartaj Ahmad; Sarbjeet Singh; Taran Singh; Satvir Singh; Bhagwan Dass; Vishal Manhas; Mohammad Abass; Sheikh Firdous; Pankaj Kumar; Sukhvir Singh and Barkat Hussain have been regularised or promoted with effect from April 28, 2022 while in case of Gurmeet Singh, it (regularisation/promotion) will be notionally with effect from April 28, 2022 and regularly with effect from July 27, 2022.
Officers Vishal Sharma; Manjeet Singh; Pawan Sharma; Sharat Chander Singh; Parladh Kumar; Khurshid Ahmad; Naveed Ahmad Shah; Krishan Rattan; Surinder Paul Singh; Shankar Bahadur; Mohammad Maqbool; Ab Rehman; Anita Katal; Manzoor Ahmad; Anil Kumar; Hamidullah Naik; Mohd Yousuf; Nazir Ahmed Teli; Nissar Ahmed Mir; Laxmi Kant; Kapil Tickoo; Satish Raina; Mushtaq Ahmad; Mohd Iqbal; Ajay Kumar; Ranbir Singh and Ashwani Kumar have been regularised or promoted with effect from April 28, 2022 while regularisation/promotion in case of Javed Ahmad will be notionally with effect from April 28, 2022 and regularly with effect from April 17, 2023.
Officers Chanchal Singh; Mohd Ayoub Rather; Gazanfar Syeed Lone; Mushtaq Ahmed; Vijay Dhar; Rajesh Anand; Bupinder Singh; Bharat Sharma; Daljeet Singh; Dinesh Sharma; Pardeep Kumar; Ashwani Kumar; Jatinder Singh; Sanjeev Singh; Rajesh Jamwal; Syed Afaq Ahmed; Gurpurab Singh; Champa Devi; Raj Kumar Koul; Kewal Kishore; Murtaza Ahmed; Parveez Sajaid; Masoof Ahmed; Shakeel Ahmed Bhat; Sheikh Manzoor; Arjan Chib; Sarbjeet Singh; Dharminder Singh; Ravinder Singh; Surenjeet Singh; Shafiq Ahmed; Khursheed Ahmad; Khudmukthar Dev; Mohd Suliman Chechi; Farooq Ahmad Wani; Rameshwar Dutt; Harmohinder Singh; KuIdeep Raj; Naseer Ahmad Khan; Mohammad Akber; Rishi Singh; Khurshid-ur-Rehman; Shakeel Ahmed; Raj Kumar Sharma; Varinder Gupta and Satvinder Singh have been regularised or promoted with effect from April 28, 2022.
However, in case of officer Gurmeet Singh, his regularisation or promotion will be notionally with effect from April 28, 2022 and regularly with effect from July 27, 2022.
Officers Basanti Bhat; Davinder Singh; Mehesh Sharma; Surdeep Singh Jamwal; Mohammad Ashraf Bhat; Niaz-ul-Hussain; Sultan Mehmood; Shabinder Singh; Vinod Kumar; Nissar Ahmed Ganie; Mohinder Pal; Vijay Singh and Neeraj Sharma have been regularised or promoted with effect from April 28, 2022.
Regularisation or promotion of officers Vishal Shore; Vinod Kumar; Manjeet Singh; Gulzar Ahmad; Rakesh Jamwal; Kirpal Singh; Sataykam Sharma; Om Parkash; Mushtaq Ahmad and Ghulam Hassan will take effect from February 20, 2023.
However, in case of officers Mohammad Rafi and Malik Zada Idrees, their regularisation or promotion will be notionally with effect from February 20, 2023 and regularly with effect from February 27, 2023.
Officers Dharminder Kumar; Rabinder Singh; Abdul Nafi; Ramesh Lal; Charanjeet Singh and Mohammad Yousuf have been regularised or promoted with effect from February 20, 2023 while in case of Ravinder Paul Singh, this will be notionally with effect from February 20, 2023 and regularly with effect from February 27, 2023.
Officers Athar Samad; Rajesh Kumar; Mukhtar Ahmad; Bashir Ahmad; Showkat Ahmad Khan; Farooq Ahmad Sofi; Deepak Jasrotia and Deshbir Singh have been regularised or promoted with effect from February 20, 2023 while Arvind Kumar has been regularised or promoted notionally with effect from February 20, 2023 and regularly with effect from March 15, 2023.
Officers Muzafar Ahmad Shah; Munshi Gh Nabi; Sunil Gupta; Nazir Ahmad; Sonam Rigzin; Feroz Ahmad Hurra; Khushwant Singh; Mohd Azeem; Stenzin Durjey; Tariq Ahmad Sofi; Rouf Ahmad; Mir Gulzar Ahmad; Gh. Ali and Mohd Ayoub have been regularised or promoted with effect from February 20, 2023 while Ashiq Hussain has been regularised or promoted with effect from March 1, 2023. Officers Mohd Amin; Shafkat Amin; Gh Hassan; Rafiq Ahmad; Showkat Ahmad; Bhattu Choudhary; Dhiraj Nagyal; Zaffar Amin; Farooq Ahmad; Ravinder Singh; Sonam Angchok and Mohd Showkat have been regularised or promoted with immediate effect.
“These regularisation or promotions shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before any competent court(s) of law,” Goyal ordered.