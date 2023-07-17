171 Inspectors, incharge DySPs promoted

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the regularization/promotion of these Inspectors/in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police as Deputy Superintendents of Police, Level-8 (47600-151100) in the pay matrix, with effect from the mentioned date,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) home Raj Kumar Goyal.

The officers regularised or promoted included Daljit Singh; Kuldeep Handoo; Akshay Khajuria; Sajad Hussain; Anil Sagar; Farooq Ahmad; Mujahid Nazir; Ab Hamid; K Sunil Kumar; Jatinder Singh; Jagpal Sharma; Ashok Kumar and Sushil Kumar. All these officers have been regularised or promoted with effect from April 28, 2022.