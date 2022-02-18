183 posts advertised for AIIMS Vijaypur

Jammu, Feb 18: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has advertised 183 posts for recruitment on various positions in AIIMS Vijaypur, Samba with a motive to start 18 Out Patient Departments of Super Specialty from June 2022.
An official said that as the 45 percent construction work of AIIMs building had been completed, they had planned to make 18 OPDs of Super Specialty for the patients by June this year.
He said that for this purpose they had already advertised 183 vacancies in the first phase and that the recruitment process would be completed at the earliest.
“Once the recruitment process is completed, they will start the OPD services,” the official said. “A building near Jammu Airport has been hired where physical classes of MBBS batches for AIIMS Vijaypur will be started.”
He said that the first year of the MBBS batch of AIIMS Vijaypur had been completed in Rishikesh and their second year had also begun through online mode from January 15, 2022.
“Their physical classes will start from a rented building in Jammu near the airport. This building has a hostel facility as well as classrooms for MBBS students,” the official said.
Meanwhile, the counselling process of the second batch of MBBS students for AIIMS Vijaypur has also started in AIIMS Delhi.
“Their admissions will start in Jammu,” the official said.