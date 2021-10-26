186 Move employees asked to start work from Jammu Sectt

Jammu, Oct 26: Setting the process of “partial Darbar Move” in motion, the General Administration Department (GAD) on Monday ordered 186 employees of Move offices to “start working from civil secretariat, Jammu as well.”
“It is hereby ordered that the officers/officials figuring in annexure-A to this order shall start working from Civil Secretariat, Jammu as well, as per functional requirement of the departments in addition to the employees already working there,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi this evening, while referring to an annexure of 186 employees of 34 departments.
The annexure included the list of 2 employees of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare department; 8 employees of Animal, Sheep Husbandry department; 2 employees of ARI and Trainings Department; 3 employees of Cooperative department; 2 employees of Civil Aviation; 3 from Department of Culture; 1 from Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; 3 from Department of Mining; 2 from Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
The annexure also included the list of 6 employees from Estates department; 9 from Finance department; 3 from Floriculture, Parks and Gardens; 1 from Forests, Ecology & Environment; 29 from GAD; 9 from Health & Medical Education; 3 from Higher Education department; 2 from Horticulture; 5 from Hospitality & Protocol department; 6 from Housing and Urban Development Department; 4 from Industries & Commerce department; 8 from Information Technology department; 3 from Jal Shakti department; 6 from Labour and Employment department.
Five employees from Lieutenant Governor’s office in Civil Secretariat are also included in the list. The annexure also includes the list of 10 employees from Office of Chief Secretary; 10 from Planning, Development & Monitoring department; 4 from Power Development Department; 12 from Public Works (R&B) department; 3 from RDD &Panchayati Raj; 4 from School Education; 1 from Skill Development department; 4 from Social Welfare department; 9 from Tourism and 4 from Youth, Services and Sports department.
The government had earlier announced that it restricted the routine mindless application of the practices under the Darbar Move viz., enmasse movement of employees, files, computers loaded in the trucks from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa every six months. “This has been curbed and efforts are being made to bring them to a reasonable level,” GAD Commissioner too had stated.