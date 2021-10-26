186 Move employees asked to start work from Jammu Sectt

“It is hereby ordered that the officers/officials figuring in annexure-A to this order shall start working from Civil Secretariat, Jammu as well, as per functional requirement of the departments in addition to the employees already working there,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi this evening, while referring to an annexure of 186 employees of 34 departments.

The annexure included the list of 2 employees of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare department; 8 employees of Animal, Sheep Husbandry department; 2 employees of ARI and Trainings Department; 3 employees of Cooperative department; 2 employees of Civil Aviation; 3 from Department of Culture; 1 from Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; 3 from Department of Mining; 2 from Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.