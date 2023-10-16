2 booked in fake certificate case

A spokesperson of the Crime Branch said that on a written complaint lodged by one Sarfaraz Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed and his son Mukhtyar Ahmed of RS Pura were booked for their alleged involvement in hatching a criminal conspiracy.

“The complainant had alleged the SLC issued in favour of Mukhtyar Ahmed in 1979 was not genuine. He (Sarfaraz) had filed the complaint on the basis of information obtained from the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Jammu, under the RTI Act. The admission existed in the name of one Nazia Bano, as such the certificate produced by Mukhtyar Ahmed was fake,” the spokesman said.