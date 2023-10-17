2 BSF men injured in firing on International Border

Jammu, Oct 17: Two border guards posted on the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector area of Jammu have been hospitalised after the duo sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening at a forward location of the IB in Jammu's Arnia sector.
As per the officials, the incident of firing took place on the IB and the BSF locations received gunfire from across the border, which is suspected to be an incident of unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers.
Two BSF personnel who were injured in the incident were evacuated from the site and have now been hospitalised in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, with the condition of the duo stated to be out of danger.
The injured personnel include Constable AlokSaha and Constable SurjeetVishwas.
Senior Police and BSF officers have reached the GMC&H Jammu to meet the injured personnel while senior officers of the BSF are supervising the situation.