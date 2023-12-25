2 die, 13 injured in Reasi accident

Jammu, Dec 25: Two teenagers were killed while 13 others were injured, four of them critically, when a mini-bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Chassana area of Reasi district on Monday morning.

Police said that the mini-bus Eeco, JK02C 2474, was on its way to Baddar village from Balmatkote when it fell into a 400-450 meters deep gorge near Dharmari.

There were 15 people, including the driver, in the vehicle when the mishap occurred. Immediately a rescue operation was launched and injured, including five children, were immediately rushed to PHC Chassana and Mahore.

Muhammad Ashraf (18), son of Abdul Majeed, resident of Mahore died on the spot while another teenager Muhammad Tahir, 16, son of Muhammad Mushtaq, resident of Baddar succumbed to his injuries in the ambulance near Kotranka when he along with other critically injured were being shifted to GMC Rajouri.

Injured were identified as ShamshadAkhtar, 11, daughter of Abdul Hussain; Nashad Ahmad, 23, son of Mohd Amin; KhalidaKouser, 3, daughter of Sharif Din; Muhammad Iqbal (driver), 22, son of Ahmad Din; ShaziaAkhtar, 10, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed; Muhammad Waseem, 10, son of Muhammad Rafiq; Tabiya, 10, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed; KulsoomAkhtar, 15, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed, all residents of Baddar; NusratAkhtar, 14, daughter of AbidHussain; Akhtar, 14, daughter of GhulamMohidin, resident of Baddar and ShabnumAkhtar, 35, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmed, resident of Baddar.