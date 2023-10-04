2 die in Nagrota road accident

Jammu, Oct 4: Two motorcyclists died when the motorcycle they were riding on skidded off the road, hit the boundary wall of a flyover and they fell into a gorge ahead of Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu outskirts along National Highway-44 on Wednesday.
Police said that the accident took place between Tunnel T1 and Tunnel T2, ahead of the Ban Toll Plaza area of Nagrota in Jammu on Srinagar Jammu National Highway.
“The motorcyclists were on their way to Jammu from Udhampur when their motorcycle hit the boundary wall of a flyover and they fell into a gorge along the highway. Police team immediately reached the spot after getting information that the motorcycle, bearing registration number JK02DF-7590, had met with an accident and two bodies were lying in a gorge, ahead of Ban Toll Plaza,” police said.
“The police team shifted the bodies to the mortuary of Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for identification,” the police added.
Officials said that as per initial investigation, one of the deceased belonged to Kishtwar yet was residing in Jammu at present while the other was resident of Reasi district. Investigation was still underway to ascertain their identities, they added.