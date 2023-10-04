2 die in Nagrota road accident

Police said that the accident took place between Tunnel T1 and Tunnel T2, ahead of the Ban Toll Plaza area of Nagrota in Jammu on Srinagar Jammu National Highway.

“The motorcyclists were on their way to Jammu from Udhampur when their motorcycle hit the boundary wall of a flyover and they fell into a gorge along the highway. Police team immediately reached the spot after getting information that the motorcycle, bearing registration number JK02DF-7590, had met with an accident and two bodies were lying in a gorge, ahead of Ban Toll Plaza,” police said.