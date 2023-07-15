2 female students drown in Billawar

Jammu, July 15: Two female students were today drowned in a nallah following a flash flood triggered by rains at the remote area of Dall Khadd of Bajoi in Billawar Sub Division in Kathua district. Later their bodies were recovered from the nallah.
One of their colleagues was rescued safely whereas another sustained critical injury .
“These four female students were returning home in the evening hours after attending classes at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, when they attempted to cross a flooded nallah Dall Khadd so that they could reach their home. However, the strong current of water washed away all of them,” said the sources quoting the eyewitnesses.
Immediately, the eyewitnesses said that the locals and police teams launched a joint search to rescue the four female students. During the searches, they rescued one female student, and another was rescued in critical condition.
Both were rushed to the SDH Billawar. However, two other missing students were found dead.
“The bodies of two other missing girls who also had drowned in the flooded nallah were fished out from the nallah. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for legal formalities,” they said. Investigation into the matter is in progress.