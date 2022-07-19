2 held for aerial firing in Jmu, say Police
Jammu, July 19: Two persons including the son of a prominent politician were detained for indulging in a scuffle and firing shots in the air to threaten a team of the J&K Grameen Bank when its recovery van arrived at Kunjwani on Tuesday, Police said.
It said that the recovery team’s van carrying officials of the J&K Grameen Bank reached Kunjwani for recovery from a person (name withheld).
However, these persons indulged in an argument and a scuffle with the recovery team, Police said.
It said some of these persons were agitated over the arrival of the recovery team and pelted stones at the recovery team’s van and fired shots in the air.
Police said that in the incident, the van suffered damage but the team escaped unhurt from the spot.
It said that the local Police team reached the spot and detained two persons including the son of a prominent politician and seized the pistol that was used in aerial firing for threatening the recovery team.
Police said a hunt had been launched to nab the two other absconding persons.
It said that the Police Department has started an investigation into the case.