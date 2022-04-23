2 held in Sunjwan encounter case

As per one of the arrested persons, the slain terrorists were Pashto-speaking either from a village in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan or from Afghanistan itself, the Jammu police chief told reporters here in the evening. An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed when the terrorists equipped with suicide vests and sophisticated weapons attacked a bus before being engaged and killed by the security forces in Jallabad locality of Sunjwan on Friday. Nine security personnel, including two policemen, were also injured in the incident.

The ADGP said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at police station Bahu Fort in connection with the encounter.