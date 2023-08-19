2 IAS officers among 5 transferred, posted

Jammu, Aug 19: J&K government, in a rejig in the civil administration, has ordered the transfers & postings of five officers, including two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.
Meanwhile, one Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer has been assigned an additional charge while another JKAS officer, already under orders of transfer, has been retained at her present place of posting. Transfers and postings have been effected through four separate orders issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
As per GAD order, Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu while Saloni Rai, IAS (AGMUT:2016) has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, with immediate effect. Vaishy, who has earlier served as DC Leh and DC Shopian also, has replaced DC Jammu Avny Lavasa, who is presumably proceeding on study leave after authorisation by the competent authority.
Through a separate order, Ajay Bharti, JKAS, Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.
Earlier through two separate orders issued on August 18, Zeenat Ara, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Kashmir, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.
“Further, Syed Sajad Qadri, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam shall hold charge of the post of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order mentioned. As per another GAD order, Rajinder Singh Tara, JKAS, Director General, Command Area Development, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Custodian General, J&K, with immediate effect. He will also hold charge of the post of Director General, Command Area Development, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
“Further, Deepika Kumari Sharma, JKAS, Secretary in the Jal Shakti Department, holding additional charge of Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, under orders of transfer as Custodian General, J&K, in terms of Government Order No. 875-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated July 18, 2023, shall continue at her present place of posting,” the order read.