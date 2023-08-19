2 IAS officers among 5 transferred, posted

Meanwhile, one Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer has been assigned an additional charge while another JKAS officer, already under orders of transfer, has been retained at her present place of posting. Transfers and postings have been effected through four separate orders issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

As per GAD order, Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu while Saloni Rai, IAS (AGMUT:2016) has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, with immediate effect. Vaishy, who has earlier served as DC Leh and DC Shopian also, has replaced DC Jammu Avny Lavasa, who is presumably proceeding on study leave after authorisation by the competent authority.