2 imposters arrested from Jammu hotel

Jammu, Oct 3: Police Tuesday arrested two residents of Baramulla, who were impersonating as senior police officers, including an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, from a hotel in Jammu city.
Accused arrested were identified as Kaiser Shahnawaz Mir, resident of Danger Pora, Baramulla and Mohd Tanveer alias Arif Wani, resident of Sopore, Baramulla.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli stated, “A complaint was lodged at Police Station Nowabad by one person stating that two persons, who were portraying themselves as an IPS officer and an Inspector, were threatening him.”
In his complaint, the victim stated that he had met a person namely Kaiser Jeelani on a social networking site.
As per the complaint, he (Jeelani) portrayed himself as an IPS officer. Soon they became friends. Finally, the complainant met him in Hotel Green Mint Gumat, near the Fish Market in Jewel Chowk. On entering the room, he (complainant) saw Kaiser Jeelani and one more person in a Police uniform with stars affixed on it. He portrayed himself as an Inspector after which Kaiser Jeelani told him (complainant) that they both were in NIA.
“The complainant alleged that the duo threatened him to give them his laptop and in this context they were harassing him,” SSP Jammu said.
“The duo threatened the complainant to put him in the lockup if he failed to follow their words. They threatened that they could even shoot him,” SSP Kohli mentioned.
In this regard, a case FIR NO 166/2023 U/S 419/420/384/170/171 IPC was registered at Police Station Nowabad and investigation was started.
“During investigation of the case, special police teams of Police Station Nowabad led by SP Kulbir Handa, DySP HQrs Dr Sunniya Wani, assisted by SHO Nowabad Surinder Raina did strenuous efforts and finally arrested both the accused from a hotel in Jewel area of Jammu,” SSP Kohli said.
Further investigation of the case was going on, he said.