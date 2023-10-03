2 imposters arrested from Jammu hotel

As per the complaint, he (Jeelani) portrayed himself as an IPS officer. Soon they became friends. Finally, the complainant met him in Hotel Green Mint Gumat, near the Fish Market in Jewel Chowk. On entering the room, he (complainant) saw Kaiser Jeelani and one more person in a Police uniform with stars affixed on it. He portrayed himself as an Inspector after which Kaiser Jeelani told him (complainant) that they both were in NIA.

“The complainant alleged that the duo threatened him to give them his laptop and in this context they were harassing him,” SSP Jammu said.

“The duo threatened the complainant to put him in the lockup if he failed to follow their words. They threatened that they could even shoot him,” SSP Kohli mentioned.