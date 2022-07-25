2 injured in Akhnoor accident

Jammu, July 25: Two persons, including personal secretary of BJP senior leader and former minister, Sham Lal Sharma suffered injuries when a vehicle carrying them collided with a truck at Tanda Morh in Akhnoor.
Police said, “the former minister was also in the vehicle when his car collided with a truck which was coming from the opposite direction. Driver of the former minister and his personal secretary were wounded,”.
The former minister was safe and unhurt, said the police. The injured were evacuated to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation in the road mishap is on, Police added.