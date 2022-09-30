2 inter-state drug dealers apprehended in Jammu with  over 26 kg hashish

SSP ANTF Vinay Sharma said that they received a specific input about two narco-dealers following which they intercepted a truck bearing registration number JK05-G8000 which was coming from Sopore, Srinagar to Jammu.

“The ANTF launched a search operation for the said truck which was found parked near transport yard Narwal - Channi, Jammu. During the checking of the truck, a huge quantity of hashish was recovered and two narco dealers were arrested on the spot,” he said.