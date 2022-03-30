2 JKAS officers transferred, IAS officer assigned addl charge

Srinagar, March 30: The J&K government on Wednesday transferred two JKAS officers and assigned additional charge of a post to an IAS officer in the civil administration.
As per an order issued by the GAD to this effect, Aijaz Ahmad Shigon, Private Secretary in the office of Inspector General of Registration, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Irrigation and Flood Control Department.
As per a separate order, Amit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department.
He shall take over the charge on the retirement on superannuation of Abdul Majid Bhat on 31.03.2022.
Prerna Puri, IAS officer of the AGMUT 2006 cadre, Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department has been assigned the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Jammu & Kashmir e Governance Agency, in addition to her own duties.