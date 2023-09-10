2 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu, Sep 10: The government has ordered the transfers and postings of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers while four officers have been assigned additional charge.
As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, Masood Ahmad Bichoo, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thathri, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.
He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Thathri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Further, Mohammad Anwar Banday, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Reasi, will hold the charge of the post of General Manager, DIC, Reasi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders
Through a separate GAD order, in the interest of administration, Shivana Akhter, Junior Scale JKAS, BDO, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Udhampur, on ex-cadre basis.
Further, Bibi Rehana Kazmi, Junior Scale JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Baramulla, will also hold charge of the post of Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Baramulla, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.
Mohammad Arif Shah, Junior Scale JKAS, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Baramulla, will also hold charge of the post of Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Handwara, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Nowshad Anjum Mir, Junior Scale JKAS, Assistant Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Anantnag, will also hold charge of the post of Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Anantnag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.