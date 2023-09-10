2 JKAS officers transferred, posted

As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, Masood Ahmad Bichoo, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thathri, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.

He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Thathri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Further, Mohammad Anwar Banday, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Reasi, will hold the charge of the post of General Manager, DIC, Reasi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders

Through a separate GAD order, in the interest of administration, Shivana Akhter, Junior Scale JKAS, BDO, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Udhampur, on ex-cadre basis.