2 killed in Kathua accidents

Jammu, May 28: Two persons were killed in separate road mishap in Kathua district on Saturday.
Police sources said that a motorbike rider was knocked to death by a rashly driven car at Hiranagar Morh near the flyover.
“The speedy car dragged the motorbike up to Londi Morh where the police shifted the critically injured youth to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said the sources.
Meanwhile, another road mishap occurred when a motorbiker had a head on collision with a JCB machine coming from the opposite direction in Rajbagh area. The motorbiker died of critical injuries, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Pardeep Kumar of Sanji Morh.