2 killed in road accident at Indira Chowk in Jammu

Jammu, May 22: A motorbike rider and his pillion were today killed in a road accident here at the Indira Chowk area.
The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Jahangir, and Snobar Mansoor, both residents of Thathar in Bantalab. Sources said that a motorbike was allegedly hit by a school bus at Indira Chowk in which both the main rider and the pillion were critically wounded.
“Immediately, the injured were evacuated from the accident site and shifted to the GMC Jammu,” they said and added that one of the injured succumbed to wounds while being shifted to the hospital. The other wounded person also succumbed to the injuries taking the toll to two.
Meanwhile, police have seized the minibus and started an investigation with the registration of an FIR at the concerned police station.