2 minor sisters drown in Digiana canal

The deceased were identified as Arushi (3), and her elder sister, Shivani, both daughters of Ram Dass, actual resident of Chattisgarh at present Diagana . They went missing last evening from their house.

“They were living with their family at Digiana near the canal area and were missing since last evening. However, some locals had noticed them while going close to the canal and accordingly, the searches for them were started,” said the police sources.