2 minor sisters drown in Digiana canal

Jammu, July 28: Two minor sisters today died of drowning at a canal in Digiana in Jammu district.
The deceased were identified as Arushi (3), and her elder sister, Shivani, both daughters of Ram Dass, actual resident of Chattisgarh at present Diagana . They went missing last evening from their house.
“They were living with their family at Digiana near the canal area and were missing since last evening. However, some locals had noticed them while going close to the canal and accordingly, the searches for them were started,” said the police sources.
“The bodies of both the sisters were found this afternoon by the rescue teams,” they added.
They said that bodies were shifted to the Government Medical College, and Hospital Jammu for legal formalities. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.