2 more medical students rusticated over clashes at GMC Jammu hostel

Jammu, May 20: The authorities of Government Medical College and Hospital have rusticated two more medical students for their alleged involvement in the clashes of students in the hostel here recently.
Earlier, ten medical students were rusticated from the hostel for 2 months, and they were also barred from attending classes, whereas the police had registered two FIRs in the case following the clashes.
As the internal investigation has been initiated, the officials said that two more medical students were identified and they were rusticated from the hostel, and barred from attending classes. So far, a total of 12 medical students have been rusticated by the GMC Jammu authorities.
Meanwhile, the police personnel have been deployed in the hostel and the GMC Jammu to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Pertinently, an ugly fight had taken place in the Boy’s Hostel of the GMC Jammu in which five students suffered injuries following the scuffle.
The tension mounted when outsiders (ex-medical students) took part in the scuffle and the police also took action against these former medical students.