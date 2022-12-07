2 notorious drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kathua

In order to prevent the illegal activities in drug trafficking in the district, dossiers were prepared against both the accused person and sent to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu for their detention under PITNDPS Act- 1988 (PSA).

Accordingly, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu issued detention warrants against both the accused under PITNDPS Act and warrants have been executed today and lodged in District Jail, Kathua to curtail their activities in drug peddling so that future of the youth of the district could be saved from the clutches of drug peddlers. Locals of the Kathua district have appreciated the anti-drug initiative of Kathua Police.