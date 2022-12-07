2 notorious drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kathua

Kathua, Dec 7: Two notorious drug peddlers were today booked under Pubic Safety Act (PSA) in Kathua.
“An infamous narcotics smuggler Kuldeep Kumar, son of Lt Rasal Chand, resident of Chack Drab Khan tehsil and District Kathua who is habitual drug peddler involved in possession and transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in different NDPS cases has been apprehended, against whom a detention warrant under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances PITNDPS Act- 1988 was issued by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu,” the police said.
Another police team led by Incharge SHO Police Station Lakhanpur Inspector Jatinder Singh arrested another infamous narcotics smuggler Shiv Kumar Anand, son of Ashwani Kumar, resident of ward number 7 in Lakhanpur tehsil and district Kathua who is also habitual drug peddler involved in possession and transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in different NDPS cases against whom a detention warrant under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Substances PITNDPS Act- 1988 was issued by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.
In order to prevent the illegal activities in drug trafficking in the district, dossiers were prepared against both the accused person and sent to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu for their detention under PITNDPS Act- 1988 (PSA).
Accordingly, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu issued detention warrants against both the accused under PITNDPS Act and warrants have been executed today and lodged in District Jail, Kathua to curtail their activities in drug peddling so that future of the youth of the district could be saved from the clutches of drug peddlers. Locals of the Kathua district have appreciated the anti-drug initiative of Kathua Police.