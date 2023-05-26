2 robbers arrested with pistols, live rounds in Kathua

SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal told Greater Kashmir that the police have solved a robbery case by arresting two hardcore criminals and recovered two pistols, four magazines, 23 live rounds, one sharp edge weapon (Toka), a cash amount of Rs 40, 000 along with five mobile phones from the possession of the offenders who were involved in the offence under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh.

The SSP said that Amit Gupta, owner of Krishna Building Material Chadwal, lodged a complaint in connection with a robbery in his shop at the Police Station Rajbagh on May 18. Accordingly, a case FIR No 134 of 2023 under section 457, 392, 34 of IPC, 3/25, 4/24 Arms Act has been registered at the concerned police station.