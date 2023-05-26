2 robbers arrested with pistols, live rounds in Kathua

Kathua, May 26: Police today claimed to have solved an armed robbery with the arrest of two hardcore criminals and recovered two pistols and live rounds.
SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal told Greater Kashmir that the police have solved a robbery case by arresting two hardcore criminals and recovered two pistols, four magazines, 23 live rounds, one sharp edge weapon (Toka), a cash amount of Rs 40, 000 along with five mobile phones from the possession of the offenders who were involved in the offence under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh.
The SSP said that Amit Gupta, owner of Krishna Building Material Chadwal, lodged a complaint in connection with a robbery in his shop at the Police Station Rajbagh on May 18. Accordingly, a case FIR No 134 of 2023 under section 457, 392, 34 of IPC, 3/25, 4/24 Arms Act has been registered at the concerned police station.
The complainant said that three unidentified persons entered his office wearing face-mask and helmets on their head and they put a gun on the head of his brother Mohit Gupta and robbed Rs 30, 000 cash from the counter and stole a total of 1 lakh cash and 1 golden ring from the place.
After threatening the complainant with a gun and sharp-edged weapon the robbers fled away with the stolen cash and other ornaments.
Taking serious note of the robbery, the police immediately started the investigation, and police teams were constituted under the supervision of Additional SP Kathua Paramjeet Singh.
The investigation was taken up professionally by SDPO Border Dheeraj Singh Katoch and Dy SP PC Kathua Tilak Raj Bhardwaj who were assisted by SHO PS Rajbagh Inspector Tariq Ahmed and SHO PS Hiranagar Inspector Amit Sangra.