2 senior officers transfered

Jammu, Apr 7: J&K Home Department Friday ordered the posting of two senior police officers, including an IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, Deepika, IPS, (AGMUT: 2018) has been posted as Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Anantnag against an available vacancy.
Gh Jeelani Wani (JKPS: 2001) has been posted as Commandant IR-5th Battalion, against an available vacancy, the order has mentioned.