2 Shiv Khori pilgrims die, another injured after hit by boulder in Reasi

Jammu, Aug 8: Two pilgrims died and another wounded critically when a boulder hit them near Shiv Khori Bhawan in Reasi district on Monday.
Police said that Sarvan Sahani, 45, and his brother namely Sahib Sahani, sons of Ram Singhar Sahani, residents of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Nirmal Singh, son of Ranjeet Singh of Khawas, Rajouri were waiting for their turn for darshan on the stairs near the bhawan when a boulder fell on them.
Sarvan Sahani and Nirmal Singh died in the accident.
Following the incident the pilgrimage was stopped for some time, but it again resumed, said the police.