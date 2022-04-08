2 women among 3 dead, 6 injured in Chenani road mishap

Jammu, Apr 8: A peaceful protest demonstration against water scarcity Friday morning turned deadly when a truck crushed to death three persons including two women and wounded 6 others in Baishty block in Chenani area of Udhampur District.
The officials have identified the deceased as Surishta Devi (33), wife of Subhash, Sunita Devi, (38) wife of Surinder and Abdal Rashid, son of Hassen Din, resident of Chenani.
“People were protesting against water scarcity in Chenani when a truck which allegedly had developed a mechanical snag crushed three people to death,” said SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar. He said that several others were wounded in the accident. “The rescue operation was immediately launched and the injured were shifted to the hospital,” he said. He informed them that they have launched a manhunt against the truck driver who is a local resident. “He will be arrested soon,” he added. The locals said that the road mishap triggered a massive protest demonstration as tension ran high in the area. However, the civil administration Udhampur and police immediately rushed to the spot and assured all possible help and arrest of the absconding truck driver.
The injured persons have been identified as Gian Chand, son of Gopal, Shahina (35) wife of Mohammed Iqbal, Mubasher (3-year-old) son of Maqbool, Mohammed Ramzan (28), son of Ibrahim, Altaf Hussain (16 year old), son of Mohammed Bashir, and Barqat Begum wife of Mohammed Ibrahim.
However, Barqat Begum was given first aid at the CHC Chenani and thereafter she was discharged from the hospital with a minor injury. Rest of the five injured were referred to the District Hospital Udhampur from CHC Chenani. The postmortem of the deceased was conducted on the spot as per directions of local administration, said the official. In a similar road mishap day before, three members of a family lost their life when the trio including a minor girl was travelling on a motorbike met the road mishap at Garani in Udhampur.
“The motorbike hit the road divider leading to the accident,” they said. The injured were rushed to the District Hospital Udhampur. However, they were declared dead in the hospital.
Meanwhile, two girls namely Sushma Devi (13) and Pooja Devi (15) had drowned in a nallah in a nallah in Ramnagar’s village. Their bodies were fished out, said the police.