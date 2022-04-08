2 women among 3 dead, 6 injured in Chenani road mishap

The officials have identified the deceased as Surishta Devi (33), wife of Subhash, Sunita Devi, (38) wife of Surinder and Abdal Rashid, son of Hassen Din, resident of Chenani.

“People were protesting against water scarcity in Chenani when a truck which allegedly had developed a mechanical snag crushed three people to death,” said SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar. He said that several others were wounded in the accident. “The rescue operation was immediately launched and the injured were shifted to the hospital,” he said. He informed them that they have launched a manhunt against the truck driver who is a local resident. “He will be arrested soon,” he added. The locals said that the road mishap triggered a massive protest demonstration as tension ran high in the area. However, the civil administration Udhampur and police immediately rushed to the spot and assured all possible help and arrest of the absconding truck driver.