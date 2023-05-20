20 missing mobile phones recovered in Kishtwar

Jammu, May 20: At least twenty missing mobile phones were recovered and handed over to the claimants in Kishtwar district.
The SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, handed over the recovered mobile phones to the claimants in the hilly town.
“We regularly get missing reports of mobile phones in Kishtwar. Following the missing report, we keep on tracking the missing mobile phones,” SSP Kishtwar said.
SSP further said that “Whenever the missing mobile phone is switched on by some other person by inserting their own sim card, we get to know about the location of the missing mobile.”
“Today we have handed over around 20 mobile phones to their claimants as they had lodged missing reports to the respective police stations. Eight more mobile phones have been recovered,” he added.