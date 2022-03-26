200 electric buses with real-time tracking soon in Jammu, Srinagar

The move to introduce 100 eco-friendly buses each in Jammu and Srinagar is aimed at reducing air and noise pollution and dependence on fossil fuels, as well as to provide better facilities to the people, he said.

The official said the buses will be procured under the second phase of central scheme Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV (FAME II), and tenders have been floated for the procurement.

"The electric bus service will encourage commuters to shift towards the public transport system," he said.

Introduction of the high-tech buses will also boost revenue generation as more viable and lucrative routes will be included in the operational network of transportation, the official added.