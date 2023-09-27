21 driving licenses suspended in Bandipora

Jammu, Sep 27: In a stern move to ensure road safety and enforcing traffic regulations, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Bandipora Bilal Ahmad Mir has taken decisive action against traffic violators by suspending 21 driving licenses.
With the goal of promoting responsible driving and safeguarding lives, Motor Vehicle Department Bandipora has adopted a 'zero tolerance approach' towards traffic regulation violators.
The ARTO Bandipora Bilal Ahmad Mir said that the recent suspension of 21 driving licenses comes as a strong message to those who flout traffic rules and endanger the lives themselves as well as the lives of others on the road.
The violations leading to license suspension included not wearing helmets while driving two wheelers, reckless driving, over speeding, and repeated offenses of not wearing seat belts while driving, among others.