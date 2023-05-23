21 employees repatriated to J&K; 23 deputed to Ladakh

Jammu, May 23: The Union Territory (UT) government has repatriated twenty-one officials, presently working in the Union Territory of Ladakh to J&K while 23 employees have been deputed there (Ladakh).
“In the interest of administration, 21 officers or officials presently working in the Union Territory of Ladakh are hereby repatriated to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the directions to report in the concerned Administrative Departments, for further posting, after proper relieving by the competent authority in the Union Territory of Ladakh,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
Consequent upon it, twenty-two officers or officials have been deputed to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
“It is further ordered that the officers or officials deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh shall be deemed to have been relieved from their present places of posting and shall report in the General Administration Department, Union Territory of Ladakh for further posting,” Verma said.
“The deputation of these officers or officials will be for a period of two years or till they are recalled, whichever is earlier; their lien and promotion prospects shall remain with their respective parent departments during the period of deputation; and they shall be entitled to avail incentives, as may be made available to them by the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh,” he further ordered.
Through a separate GAD order, Hamid Ahmad Tramboo, Private Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Secretaries to Heads of Departments (Gazetted) Service, presently posted in the office of Director General Prosecution, J&K, has been deputed to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
“The official shall be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect and shall report in the General Administration Department, Union territory of Ladakh, for further posting,” Verma ordered.