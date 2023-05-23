21 employees repatriated to J&K; 23 deputed to Ladakh

“It is further ordered that the officers or officials deputed to Union Territory of Ladakh shall be deemed to have been relieved from their present places of posting and shall report in the General Administration Department, Union Territory of Ladakh for further posting,” Verma said.

“The deputation of these officers or officials will be for a period of two years or till they are recalled, whichever is earlier; their lien and promotion prospects shall remain with their respective parent departments during the period of deputation; and they shall be entitled to avail incentives, as may be made available to them by the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh,” he further ordered.