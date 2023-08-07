21 leaders from various parties join Congress

Jammu, Aug 7: Twenty one leaders and prominent workers from different political parties joined Congress in Delhi in presence of AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary (organization) AICC and J&K Incharge, AICC Rajani Patil on Monday.
These leaders reached Delhi on Sunday with J&K Pradesh Congress Committee leadership from Jammu and held meetings before their formal joining into the Congress Party at the national capital.
Those who joined the Congress were Yashpal Kundal, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Naresh K Gupta, Sham Lal Bhagat, Namrata Sharma, Saima Jan, Shahjehan Dar, Prof Farooq Ahmad (Aga) , Taranjit Singh Toni, Gazanfar Ali, Santosh Majotra, Rajni Sharma, Nirmal Singh Mehta, Madan Lal Chalotra, Hamit Singh Batti, Ramesh Pandotra, Vaid Raj Sharma, Mandeep Chowdhary, Nazir Ahmed Auqab, Maheshvar Vishwakarma and Jung Bahadur Sharma.