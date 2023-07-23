22 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Kathua

Kathua, July 23: A team of the Geology and Mining Department, led by District Mineral Officer, Rajinder Singh today conducted surprise raids at various locations of the district.
During the crackdown, the team seized 22 vehicles involved in illegal mining and illegal transportation of sand and bajri from Taraf Tajwal, Logate, Sahar Khad, Nagri road, Basantpur, Gandial, Chadwal, Rajbag and Haria Chak areas of the district.
The DMO Kathua informed that the seized vehicles were handed over to the in charge of the local police posts after completing the legal formalities as per the rules of the department. The seized vehicles shall be released only after paying the penalty in Joint Director Office Jammu on a fixed date.
Earlier, during seizure some owners of vehicles tried to forcibly take away the seized vehicles from police custody at Bedian Naka and were also involved in an altercation with the DMO but a police party led by SHO Kathua rushed to the spot and forced the violators to disperse from the spot.
The District Mineral Officer informed that the action has been initiated as per the MMDR Act of 1957 and SRO-105 of 2016 wherein powers have been delegated to officers for controlling illegal mining activities and illegal transportation of minerals.
Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas has already instructed the Geology and Mining Department to take stern action against the violators for illegally lifting raw and finished mineral from the Khads and Nallahs.