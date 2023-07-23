22 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Kathua

Earlier, during seizure some owners of vehicles tried to forcibly take away the seized vehicles from police custody at Bedian Naka and were also involved in an altercation with the DMO but a police party led by SHO Kathua rushed to the spot and forced the violators to disperse from the spot.

The District Mineral Officer informed that the action has been initiated as per the MMDR Act of 1957 and SRO-105 of 2016 wherein powers have been delegated to officers for controlling illegal mining activities and illegal transportation of minerals.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas has already instructed the Geology and Mining Department to take stern action against the violators for illegally lifting raw and finished mineral from the Khads and Nallahs.