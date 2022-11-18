Bihar resident found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri

Srinagar, Nov 18: A 22 year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions in Nowshera area of Rajouri district of Jammu division on Friday, officials said.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the dead body was identified as that of Vishal Kumar, a resident of Siwan in Bihar at present living at Nowshera, Rajouri.
"The body was found under mysterious circumstances with visible signs of torture," the officials said.
They suspected the the man was murdered. "In the vicinity of the area where the dead body was found, a hammer, which appears to be the weapon of offence, has been found in wild growths," they said.
An FSL team has reached the area to examine the scene of the crime.
SSP Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam Choudhary confirmed the incident. "Investigation have been launched in this regard," he said.