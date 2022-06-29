23 JKAS officers transferred

According to two separate orders, Leena Padha, JKAS, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, relieving Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (IAS) of the additional charge of the post.

Mansoor Aslam Choudhary, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Hqr), has been transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General Registration, Jammu.

Roshan Lal, JKAS, Joint Director, Education, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Ghulam Rasool, JKAS, Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Handlooms Department, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handicrafts, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Afshan Masood, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Other Backward Classes, against an available vacancy.

Rajeev Magotra, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Principal, Excise and Taxation Training Institute, Jammu, relieving Sukriti Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Hakeem Tanveer Ahmad, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kangan, holding additional chargeof Sub-Registrar, Kangan, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Aslam, JKAS, Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.