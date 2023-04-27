24,000 farmers attend first session of four month long Kisan Sampark Abhiyan in J&K

An innovative tool of describing the different schemes/programmes using short films has been put in place. A total of 49 videos of schemes under HADP and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes will be shown to the farmers across the venues in J&K.

Using audio visual aids in describing the schemes had a lasting and much more engaging, engrossing effect on the farmers. Besides, question answer session after each screening session of videos was held to clear the doubts of farmers. The farmers were also provided with pamphlets on all the schemes in three languages (Hindi, Urdu and English) which also contained the information about the contact details of all the departments under the agriculture production department of the UT.

Also, the farmers were also informed about the mode of application under these schemes using the KISAN SATHI- the IT Dashboard of the schemes developed by APD. A simple scan of the QR codes on the pamphlets takes the farmer to the KISAN SATHI Portal where he can register easily and there is no need for visiting any office for applying under any of the schemes.

The farmers were also apprised of DAKSH KISAN- a Learning Management System (LMS) for skill development of the farmers. A first of its kind in the country, DAKSH KISAN, has been developed by Agriculture Production Department, where 118 skilling courses as per the agro-climatic zones of the J&K UT are available for free to the farmers. Again, a simple scan of the QR code at the back of pamphlet takes the farmer to DAKSH KISAN Portal where he can register for free and undertake any skilling course of his/her liking.

The video lectures under the LMS are available in Kashmiri, Urdu, Dogri and Hindi and Textual material is also available in Hindi, Urdu and English. Besides, specialised modules on business development and financial management have also been included to ensure that the farmers are not merely trained but become a skilful entrepreneur.

The successful farmers who clear the course shall be provided Certificates from SKUAST-J/K.