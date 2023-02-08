25 forces personnel, two civilians killed in attacks across Jammu since Aug 2019: Centre

Srinagar, Feb 08: The Centre on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that 27 persons including 25 security personnel and two civilians were killed in militant attacks across Jammu since August 05, 2019.

In a written reply, Minister of State in the Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA), Nityanand Rai, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that a total of 25 security personnel including two from Jammu-one each in 2019 and 2022, two in Rajouri in 2020, five in 2021 & four in 2022, nine in Poonch in 2021, one in Ramban in 2019, one in Kishtwar in 2020 and one in Doda in 2020 were killed in militant attacks post August 5, 2019.

He also said two civilians were killed in Jammu region , which include one in Rajouri in 2021 and one in Udhampur in 2022.

He further said 48 security personnel have also been injured in militant attacks, which include 10 in 2019, four in 2020, 14 in 2021 and 15 in 2022 and 20 civilians have also been injured including one in 2020, nine in 2021 & 19 in 2022.