25 JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar, June 21: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfer of 25 JKAS officers in the civil administration.
According to an order issued by the GAD, Mohamad Ashraf, JKAS, DSWO, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Abdul Qyume, JKAS, BDO, Chasana, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Reasi, against an available vacancy.
Vikas Sharma, JKAS, BDO, Sunderbani, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Information, Jammu, against an available vacancy. “He shall join after completion of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2022.”
Shafqat Majeed Bhat, JKAS, ARTO, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, vice Ms. Ashima Sher, who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.
Deepak Kumar, JKAS awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Director, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jammu. “He shall join after completion of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2022.”
Mohammad Rafeeq Bhat, JKAS, Assistant Director (Central) in the Directorate of Employment, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Mohd. Rafiq, JKAS, Tehsildar Khawas, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Poonch, against an available vacancy.
Mehmood Riaz, JKAS, Tehsildar Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu, vice Ms. Afshan Masood, JKAS who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.
Din Mohd, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.
Danish Rasool Mir, JKAS, BDO, Mara Mandrian, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kathua, vice Sohan Lal, JKAS, who has been asked to report to GAD, for further posting.
Qadeer-ul-Rehman, JKAS, Tehsildar, Balakote, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.
Mohd. Ashraf, JKAS, BDO, Doda, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.
Bilal Ahmad, JKAS, BDO, Srigufwara, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kulgam, relieving Mohammad Imran Khan, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kulgam of the additional charge of the post.
Riaz Ahmed, JKAS, Tehsildar, Dharmari, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kathua, against an available vacancy.
Jahangir Ahmed, JKAS, Assistant Director in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Shopian, relieving Tanveer-ul-Majid Wani, JKAS, General Manager, DIG, Shopian of the additional charge of the post.
Ashok Singh Katoch, JKAS, DPO, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ramban, vice Zamir Ahmed Reshu, JKAS, who has been asked to report to GAD for further posting.
Dewakar Khajuria, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIG, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Samba, vice Rajeev Magotra, JKAS who has been asked to report to GAD for further posting.
Farooq Ahmad Naqash, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Development Officer, Handicrafts (Textiles), Srinagar, against an available vacancy.
Mehraj-ud-din Wani, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.
Pawan Kumar Goswami, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, Northern Railway, Udhampu/Reasi, against an available vacancy.
Abdul Jabbar, JKAS, Project Manager, DIC, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Altaf Zullah, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Directorate of Agriculture, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.