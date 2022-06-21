25 JKAS officers transferred

According to an order issued by the GAD, Mohamad Ashraf, JKAS, DSWO, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Abdul Qyume, JKAS, BDO, Chasana, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Vikas Sharma, JKAS, BDO, Sunderbani, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Information, Jammu, against an available vacancy. “He shall join after completion of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2022.”

Shafqat Majeed Bhat, JKAS, ARTO, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu, vice Ms. Ashima Sher, who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Deepak Kumar, JKAS awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as Deputy Director, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jammu. “He shall join after completion of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2022.”

Mohammad Rafeeq Bhat, JKAS, Assistant Director (Central) in the Directorate of Employment, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mohd. Rafiq, JKAS, Tehsildar Khawas, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Poonch, against an available vacancy.