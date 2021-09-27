25 technoarts hold poetry, sketch making contests

The best three entries in each of the categories were given cash prizes of Rs 3100, 2100 and 1100 each with appreciation letters.

The award distribution ceremony was held at Prof Gian Chand Jain Seminar Hall, Urdu Department, University of Jammu. Major General (retired) Govardhan Singh Jamwal was the chief guest while Prof ShohabInayat Malik principal IMFA was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion Managing Director Twenty-five Technoarts Sub-hash Sharma elaborated that the initiative was taken as a part of the com-pany's commitment towards the promotion and preservation of local cul-ture and heritage. Divyavasu Sharma, Business Head gave a brief about the company and the sectors they were providing service in. Maj Gen Govardhan Singh Jamwal spoke of the vision and people centric approach of the late Maharaja, he also lauded the efforts of the company for taking this initiative.

Prof Shohab also paid tributes to the legendary Maharaja and quoted his historical speech while ascending the throne that ‘Justice is my only reli-gion.’