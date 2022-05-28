26 injured after bus overturns in J&K's Udhampur

Srinagar, May 28: Twenty-six passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Battal Ballian area along the national highway in J&K's Udhampur district on Saturday.
Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that the bus bearing registration number JK02BP 4355 was on way to Doda from Jammu when at Battal Ballian it skidded and turned turtle on the road.
Officials said that 26 passengers were injured in the accident who all were taken to nearby medical facility from where six injured have been referred to GMC Jammu.
The injured have been identified as Jalal ud Din, 25, , Sapoora Begum, 55, Shahzad Ahmed , 4, Arshad Hussain, 34, Akhter Hussain, 50, Fatima Begum, 34, Ranjana, 42, Ghulam Hussain, 55, Muneer Ahmed, 32, Koshal Kumar, 40, Farooq Ahmed, 30, Mohd Ashfaq, 21, Mohd Irfan, 22, Muneer Ahmed, 18, Bibi Begum, 35, Mohd Shafi, 31, Rehmat Ali, 18, Shakeena, 14, Roshan Bibi, 18, Nazia, 17, Iqbal Bano, 40, Shakura, 18, Mohd Arshad, 20, Mohd Sartaj, 21, Taj Mohd, 28, and Parveen Akhter, 16.