26 injured in Udhampur road mishap

Jammu, May 28: At least 26 passengers sustained injuries in a road accident in Udhampur on Saturday morning. The injured passengers said that they boarded the bus from Jammu around 2:45 am and were heading for the Gandoh area in Doda district.
“The bus was overloaded. The road mishap took place when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle in Udhampur bypass area,” the injured passengers told mediapersons.
The injured were evacuated from the accident spot and shifted to the District Hospital Udhampur. Police started an investigation.