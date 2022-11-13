266 drone infiltration attempts by Pak in 2022, says BSF DG

New Delhi, Nov 13: The attempts of drone infiltration by Pakistan along the India-Pakistan border have doubled in 2022, with 266 attempts of infiltration made so far by the aerial vehicles, said Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Singh.



An increase in incidents of drone intrusion has been recorded along the border, especially in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Singh, in a programme said that the BSF identified 79 incidents of drones flying in 2020, the number of incidents increased to 109 in 2021, and "more than doubled at 266 this year."