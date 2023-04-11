27 injured in Udhampur accident

Jammu, Apr 11 : Twenty seven persons were injured in a road accident in Udhampur district on Tuesday.
Police officials that a minibus bearing registration number JK14D-2185 was going on Ramnagar towards Surni and near Gurlong when it plunged into a roadside gorge.
In this accident, officials said that the passengers travelling in the vehicle got injured, who were shifted to Sub District Hospital Ramnagar wherefrom some of them were shifted further for treatment.
The injured include Jumi Bi (30), Chuni Lal (65), Chanchala Devi (60), Fungu Devi (64), Sheku Sharma (19), Kavita Sharma (25), Nek Ram (60), Chet Ram (85), Pushpa Devi (55), Aman (19), Sita Devi (54), Neeraj Kumar (46), Sushma Devi (50), Mohinder Kumar (33), Poli Devi (30), Seemu Devi (17), Jeet Ram (79), Bimla Devi (37), Arun Manhas (19), Rani Devi (50), Kewal Krishan (64), Chanchala Devi (51), Chanchala Devi (30), Varsha Devi (20), Diwan Chand (45) and Suhani Sharma (19)—