27 labourers injured after under-construction bridge collapses in J&K's Samba

Srinagar, Jan 2: At least 27 labourers, mainly non-locals, were injured, two of them seriously, when an under construction bridge collapsed in Koulpur area of Vijaypur in J&K's Samba district on Sunday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that at about 1607 hours the under construction bridge at river Devak near village Koulpur collapsed, leading to the injuries to 27 labourers.
Eleven of the injured have been admitted at Ramgarh hospital and have been identified as Santosh Kumar, 26, of Chhattisgarh; Vijay Durdershi, 40 of Chhattisgarh; Sikender Singh, 27, of Jharkhand, Karan Singh, 50, R S.Pura, Vijay Kumar, 30, Chhattisgarh; Sonu Kumar, 28, of Chhattisgarh; Naresh Kumar, 36, Chhattisgarh; Madan Lal, 50, Rs Pura, , Naryan Kumar, 35 of RS Pura; Santoshi Lohar, 30, of Chhattisgarh and Sudhgar, 36 of Rs Pura.
Others have been admitted at Emergency Hospital Vijaypur and include Yashpal of RS Pura; Santosh Kumar of Chattishgarh; Moti Lal; Raju; Surinder Lal of R.S Pura; Phirtan Bhai of Chattishgarh; Kajal of Chattishgarh; Kavita of Chattishgarh; Deepak; Om Parkash of Chattishgarh; Murli Dhar of Chattishgarh, Avtar Singh of Chattishgarh; Bhunveshwari Jaiswal of Chattishgarh; Surjeet Singh of Arnia Jammu; Subash Chander of R S Pura and Kanshi Ram Yadav of Chattishgarh.
Two of the injured Yashpal and Deepak have been referred at GMC Jammu for further treatment.
SSP Samba Dr Abhishek Mahajan confirmed to GNS the injuries to 27 persons adding that soon after information, a massive rescue operation was launched by police. He said investigations are underway regarding the incident.