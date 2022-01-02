27 labourers injured after under-construction bridge collapses in J&K's Samba

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that at about 1607 hours the under construction bridge at river Devak near village Koulpur collapsed, leading to the injuries to 27 labourers.

Eleven of the injured have been admitted at Ramgarh hospital and have been identified as Santosh Kumar, 26, of Chhattisgarh; Vijay Durdershi, 40 of Chhattisgarh; Sikender Singh, 27, of Jharkhand, Karan Singh, 50, R S.Pura, Vijay Kumar, 30, Chhattisgarh; Sonu Kumar, 28, of Chhattisgarh; Naresh Kumar, 36, Chhattisgarh; Madan Lal, 50, Rs Pura, , Naryan Kumar, 35 of RS Pura; Santoshi Lohar, 30, of Chhattisgarh and Sudhgar, 36 of Rs Pura.