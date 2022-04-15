276 projects approved under Smart Cities Mission to transform Jammu, Srinagar

The Smart City Projects are aimed at transforming Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities with a dedicated focus on improving infrastructure and services, increasing mobility.

The ambitious project, on completion, would strengthen urban infrastructure, improve city services, public aesthetics, ease of living, provide a clean and sustainable environment besides enhancing administrative machinery in both the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on June 25, 2015, for development of 100 Smart Cities across the country. The Mission is an urban renewal and retrofitting program by the Government of India with the mission to develop smart cities across the country, making them citizen friendly and sustainable.

Under the Mission, an initiative aimed at driving economic growth and improving the quality of life of people, both the capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir were selected by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

These projects include integrated Command and Control Centre, e-services, smart classrooms, smart toilets, smart meters, wifi zones, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCDA), Geographic information system (GIS) for mapping assets, Intelligent Traffic Management system (ITMS), Green spaces, vertical gardens and heritage conservation etc.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, in a statement said the new initiatives are "in line with our mission of making cities sensitive to the needs of citizens and our vision of evolving them through the use of modern IT & other interventions, enabling seamless information access and better service delivery. We need to adopt meaningful ways and means to cater the ever-changing needs of citizens, to acknowledge the limits of available capacities, and strive dynamically to address the same".