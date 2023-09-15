28 J&K Prosecution Service officers transferred, posted

Jammu, Sep 15: J&K Home Department Friday ordered the transfers and postings of 28 officers of the Prosecution Department with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, Riyaz Ahmad Darzi, Deputy Director Prosecution, Anantnag-Kulgam-Shopian (already promoted as Joint Director) has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Police Headquarters, J&K against an available vacancy.
Pawan Kumar Khajuria, Deputy Director Prosecution, Kathua-Samba (already promoted as Joint Director) has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, against an available vacancy.
Sunita Kargotra, Joint Director Prosecution will hold the charge of Deputy Director Prosecution, Samba-Kathua, till further orders.
Qazi Abdul Qayoom, Deputy Director Prosecution, ZPHQ, Kashmir has been transferred yet he will await orders of posting in the Home Department. Bhupinder Singh, Deputy Director Prosecution, Jammu will hold charge of the post of Deputy Director Prosecution, Udhampur-Reasi, in addition to his own duties.
Mohmmad Shafi Rather, Deputy Director Prosecution, APHQ, J&K has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Prosecution, Anantnag-Kulgam-Shopian.
Peer Afaq Ahmad, Deputy Director Prosecution, PP in Principal Sessions Court, Anantnag has been transferred yet he will await orders of posting in the Home Department.
Kulbushan Sharma, Deputy Director Prosecution, PP in Principal Sessions Court, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Prosecution, Rajouri-Poonch.
Muhammad Ashraf Bakshi, Deputy Director Prosecution Baramulla will hold the charge of Deputy Director Prosecution, Kupwara, in addition to his own duties.
Javid Ahmed Khawaja, PP in Principal District and Sessions Court, Samba will await orders of posting in the Home Department.
Anil Dev Jamwal, Additional PP in Fast Track Court (POCSO), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as CPO, APHQ, J&K against an available vacancy.
Riaz Ahmad Dar, Senior PO in Anti-Corruption Bureau (already promoted as CPO) has been transferred and will await orders of posting in the Home Department.
Ajay Dogra, Assistant PP in CJM, Court Udhampur and Special Mobile Magistrate, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as CPO in District Police Office, Anantnag against an available vacancy.
Rajeshwar Basotra, Senior PO ZPHQ, Jammu (already promoted as CPO) has been transferred and posted as CPO in District Police Office, Udhampur against an available vacancy. He will also hold the charge of Senior PO in the District Police Office, Reasi.
Jaswant Raj, Assistant PP in CJM and Munsiff Court, Samba has been transferred and posted as CPO in District Police Office, Srinagar against an available vacancy.
Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Assistant PP in CJM Court, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as CPO in District Police Office, Baramulla against an available vacancy.
Shafqat Murtaza, Assistant PP in the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam has been transferred and posted as CPO in Office of Deputy Director Prosecution, Srinagar against an available vacancy.
Rakesh Sambyal, Assistant PP in Special Mobile Magistrate, Kathua has been transferred and posted as CPO in SKPA Udhampur.
Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Senior PO, Crime Branch, Kashmir (already promoted as CPO) has been transferred and posted as CPO in ZPHQ, Kashmir against an available vacancy.
Gurjot Kour, Senior PO, DIG Traffic, Jammu (already promoted as CPO) has been transferred and posted as CPO in District Police Office, Kathua against an available vacancy.
Qazi Abid Ali, Assistant PP in the Court of JMIC, Pattan and District Mobile Magistrate, Sopore has been transferred and posted as CPO in CTC Lethpora against an available vacancy.
Hemanshu Mahajan, Senior PO in DPO, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Senior Prosecuting Officer, ZPHQ Jammu against an available vacancy.
Irshad Ahmad Naik, Assistant PP in the Court of Judicial Magistrate, D H Pora has been transferred and will await the orders of posting in the Home Department.
Bilal Ahmad Khan, Assistant PP in the Courts of JMIC, Bandipora has been transferred and will await the orders of posting in the Home Department.
Farooq Ahmad Mir, APP in Munsiff Court, Kangan has been transferred and will await the orders of posting in the Home Department.
Amit Parkash Sehgal, Assistant PP in the Court of JMIC, Gool has been transferred and will await the orders of posting in the Home Department.
Asif Iqbal, Assistant PP in Munsiff Court, Mendhar has been transferred and will await the orders of posting in the Home Department.
Muhammad Sayed Choudhary, Assistant PP in the Courts of Judicial Magistrate, Thanamandi and Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC), Thanamandi has been transferred and will await the orders of posting in the Home Department.
Goyal further ordered that seven officers of the Prosecution Department would continue to be on deputation in their present offices against the specified posts, till further orders.
These officers included Hilal Ahmad Bhat as CPO in CID/SIA; Anuj Gupta as CPO in CID/SIA; Fayaz Ahmad Shalbaf CPO in ACB; Pankaj Sethi as CPO in ACB; Farooq Ahmad Shagoo as CPO in ACB; Anshuman Dubey as CPO in ACB and Prithipal Singh as CPO Crime Hqrs, J&K.