28 J&K Prosecution Service officers transferred, posted

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, Riyaz Ahmad Darzi, Deputy Director Prosecution, Anantnag-Kulgam-Shopian (already promoted as Joint Director) has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Police Headquarters, J&K against an available vacancy.

Pawan Kumar Khajuria, Deputy Director Prosecution, Kathua-Samba (already promoted as Joint Director) has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, against an available vacancy.